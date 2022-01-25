Finance Ministry Releases UGX5.3 trillion to facilitate government activities

Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary for the Finance Ministry



By Ambrose Amurinde | At least 5.3 Trillion Shillings has been released for the 3rd quarter to execute the government programs, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has revealed.

Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary for the Finance Ministry says that this brings the cumulative release from first quarter to 36,489.08 billion shillings representing 81.5% of the total budget released including the debt repayment, external financing and local revenue.

The total approved budget for the Financial year 2021/2022 is 44.779 trillion shillings including wages, non wages, external financing, arrears, local revenue, debt and treasure operations among others.

Ggoobi, who is also the Secretary to the Treasury, says that these funds were released on December 22, 2021 to ensure timely execution of Government programs and the Ministry expects all accounting officers to pay wages, salaries, pensions and gratuity by the 28th of every month.