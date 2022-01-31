Former Bushenyi LC 5 Boss Dies

Bushenyi | RedPepper – Mzee Yoasi Makaaru, Presidential advisor and former LC 5 Chairman for then Bushenyi district has gone to the Lord.

Reports indicate that the UPC stalwart breathed his last on Monday January 31.

He, recognised by many, as one of the key pillars of Education and cultural Development in Ankole sub-region.

Makaaru survived Amin dictatorship as a UPC strong man then and later to join NRM rising through the ranks to became its Chairperson in Sheema district.

He was a Lay Canon in West Ankole Diocese and an architect of religious independence in Sheema where the quest for a new diocese, Central Ankole Diocese is in offing.

He will be remembered as a fixer for many political protagonists in Sheema, greater Bushenyi and entire Ankole region.

He also served in different capacities as Chairman for Kitagata Hospital and various institutions in the area

He was a great support of Sheema Devt through Sheema Development Association that is Chaired by Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha.

Makaaru, a former footballer encouraged youth to join leadership and determine their destiny.

“As a sports man, he is said to have kicked a ball into the air that never returned because of the referee’s unfairness.That was during a game Vs archrivals, Igara county,” Musinguzi Eulogizes the late Makaaru.

One of his other big achievement was the construction of Bushenyi district council hall called Nyaruju, one of the biggest in the country.

“He was a big time thinker.Thinker of big things” said one of his close associates