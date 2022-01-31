Leaders Eulogize, Bid Farewell to BoU Governor Mutebile Laid to Rest on Sunday

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Hundreds of mourners on Sunday thronged Kigezi High school Primary playgrounds top attend the final send off of the departed Bank of Uganda Governor Prof . Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

Mutebile passed on Sunday morning at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, at the age of 72 succumbing to multiple organ failure.

The final requiem mass on Sunday attracted thousands of mourners including government officials of Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, religious and political leaders that were presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev. George Bagamuhunda

Mourner after mourner described and eulogised Mutebile as a distinguished gentleman due to his integrity and patriotism.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his message, delivered by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, said that Prof Mutebile was an exceptional economist and committed civil servant.

He praised Prof Mutebile for helping to “fix the economy” that was in shambles Museveni took over power in 1986 and fighting inflation, liberalizing forex exchange and privatization, which saw the growth of private sector in the country.

He, however, said that Prof Mutebile, Africa’s longest serving Central Bank governor, misled him when he advised him to sell Uganda Commercial Bank saying that he convinced him that the sale would result in bringing the interest rates down, but this did not happen.

Betty Kyakyo Mutebile his widow and his son Duncan Tumusiime Mutebile commended the late for loving and caring for the family.

They said that the late Mutebile will be remembered for being a very smart, formal disciplined man.She described him as a gentleman, a quiet man, who always put his family first as they were married for 40 years. She says that Prof Mutebile respected everyone and made everyone feel special who He would not refuse anyone to see him.

“On Sundays, I would prepare a buffet, and he would have a one-on-one with everyone who wanted to see him,” said Kyakyo.

Major General Jim Muhwezi Katugugu, the Minister of security says as Kigezi they have lost a great icon.

“We are at great loss but 70 years is vey shot time however its not the years that one has lived but what one has done in those years,” said Muhwezi.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the former Prime Minister and childhood friend since their primary school times say that as a long time friend of Mutebile l, he was saddened to the loss of Mutebile.

Dr Rugunda said that the late Prof Mutebile will remembered spearheading a movement by Kigezi united Youths Association that was intended at fighting sectarian politics in Kigezi and Uganda as a whole saying that Mutebile was not only a competent and well designed economist but also a dedicated politician.

He said that despite Mutebile’s background, he remained very committed and stood by his word towards achieving good.

He says that Prof Mutebile has left a great legacy calling upon other Ugandans to emulate asking mostly the people of Kigezi that are always divided along sectarian groups to learn from him.

THe president of Rwanda Paul Kagame, whose message was read for him by his special envoy Dr Donald Kaberuka, commended the late Prof Mutebile for working very hard to ensure rejuvenation of the economy in the early 1970 and 1980s through formulation of fiscal policies.

President Museveni and Kagame described Mutebile, as an exceptional economist, humble, distinguished and incorruptible servant.

The Bishop of Kabale diocese Callistus Rubaramira and his counterpart Bishop George Bagamuhunda commended the late Mutebile for his faithfulness towards serving God which the two asked people to emulate