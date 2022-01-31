New Muni University Secretary Sworn In

Fr. Picho hands over a report to Banya as Tibrichu (L) and Prof. Dranzoa (2L) are joined by other University staff to clap in appreciation

Arua | RedPepper Digital – The former Kitgum Municipal Town Clerk, Emmanuel Banya Natal has been sworn in as the new Muni University Secretary.

Banya took oath of office at Muni University Campus in Arua on Monday, replacing Rev. Fr. Prof. Epiphany Picho Odubuker who has been elevated to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

Picho served as the University Secretary from the inception of Muni University until last year when the position fell vacant after the University Appointments Board gave him the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

It is on this ground that Wahid Ijosiga, the Muni University Senior Human Resource Officer said they had to advertise the position which attracted 21 applicants across the country.

“Of the 21 applicants, only seven made it to be shortlisted given the requirements made in the advert. The seven people were subjected to a rigorous interview by the Appointments Board. Four people of the seven passed the interview therefore, they qualified to be appointed,” Ijosiga said.

“The University often does a due diligence exercise. Verification of your value system and your value prepositions and I must, therefore, say honestly colleagues, Banya also merited there. There was the consistency of the values he cherished everywhere he worked before and that is why he was finally appointed as our new University Secretary,” Ijosiga added.

In her opening remarks, Prof. Christine Dranzoa, the Muni University Vice-Chancellor congratulated Banya and officially welcomed him to Muni University.

Dranzoa also recognized the vigorous exercise through which Banya emerged as the new University Secretary.

“It is a fact that you (Banya) came out of so many because of the values you presented. That value system is what we look forward to sustaining this institution,” Dranzoa said.

She also commended Fr. Picho for the job well done and equally wished him well in his new assignment.

Dranzoa asked the entire University staff to cooperate with Banya so that Muni University continues to shine.

Similarly, Prof. Simon Anguma Katrini, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of Academics urged the staff to uphold the new University Secretary.

“Let us uphold the incoming University Secretary and let us also uphold the principle of ‘do it right’ and do it selflessly for the good of humanity,” Katrini said, adding that Banya shouldn’t allow to be spoiled. This is after Banya said he came very innocent and pleaded with the staff not to spoil him.

“I am here to work with all of you. I have come here very innocent so, please don’t spoil me,” Banya said thus attracting a loud applause.

Fr. Picho was so grateful to hand over the Office of the University Secretary and promised to continue guiding Banya where necessary.

He said his role as the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration will now mainly be to plan for the development and resource mobilization for the University.

While presiding over the function, Habib Tibrichu, the Vice Chairperson of Muni University Council said as Council, they want results.

“Incoming University Secretary, for us we are after results. You have to focus on the council’s strategic plan to ensure that the implementation is up to date,” Tibrichu advised.

On behalf of the University Council, Tibrichu promised that in their next council meeting, they will move a special motion to recognize the excellent performance of Fr. Picho.

Before being posted to Kitgum Town Council as Town Clerk, Banya served in different parts of the country including Koboko, Tororo, Hoima and Soroti in the same capacity.

He earlier worked as the Program Manager at Community Empowerment for Rural Development (CEFORD), a local NGO in West Nile and equally served as the Executive Director of the organization.

At a lower level after graduating from University, Banya worked as the Sub-County Chief of Rhino Camp and Adumi Sub-Counties in the then Arua district before resigning for better opportunities.