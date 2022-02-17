Ankole MPs push for a regional ministry

By our reporter

A section lawmakers from Ankole sub-region have demanded for special recognition from the Government and have a Ministry created to handle issues affecting the people hailing from their area.

The request was made by Nathan Itungo (Kashari South) during Tuesday’s plenary sitting held to pay tribute to the former Ishaka Municipality MP Gordon Arinda who passed on in January 2022, after losing his battle to the deadly Covid-19 in Mbarara regional referral hospital.

During his tribute, Itungo told Parliament that Late Arinda was an advocate for Ankole Affairs ministry and called the prime minister Robinah Nabbanja to take up this demand to cabinet just like other sub regions like Teso, Bunyoro and Northern Uganda .

“I remember how Arinda was good as far as matters of Ankole were concerned, he was so passionate, at one time he made a proposal, he was wondering why other regions have Ministers in charge of Affairs and Ankole doesn’t have a Minister in charge of its affairs. So it was his dream that since other regions have Ministers in charge of its affairs, ankole also has affairs, I wish you could extend his dream and request the appointing authority for Ankole to have a minister,” said Itungo.

Gaffa Mbatekamwa (Igara West) said that for people of Bushenyi to remember the legacy of the late Arinda, the Government should construct Bushenyi stadium named after him.

“He was a true NRM cadre, as people of Bushenyi, in one way of thanking Arinda for our party and country, we pray that you may construct a stadium, Bushenyi Stadium and we can even name it after him,” said Mbwatekamwa.

Deputy Speaker who led the tribute by reminding Parliament that his colleagues in August House referred to him as a cowboy, further describing Arinda as a jolly person who had no enemies in life.