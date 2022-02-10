ARRESTED! Teachers Nabbed Sanitizing Throats During school hours

Kitgum | RedPepper Digital – Two teachers of Pachua Pakuba P.7 School in Mucwini West Sub County, Kitgum, are in police custody over persistent absenteeism and drinking alcohol during class hours.

The teachers identified as Nelson Mandel Oyat and Robert Omony were both arrested on Monday while drunk.

According to Richard Komakech Pa’Yilibo, the Mucwini West Sub County Chairperson, the arrests stem from complaints by the school headteacher over the grave misconduct by the teachers.

He argues that since the school term opened last month, the duo has been absconding from duty and spending most of the time drinking in the nearby Pudo trading centre.

The two teachers had also made it a habit to report to school to sign the attendance book and then go to the trading centre to drink.

Paska Atoo the headteacher says they received several complaints from concerned parents who said that their children were not being taught.

It was the persistent concerns from the parents that caused the school to invite the said teachers to appear before the disciplinary Committee of the school management committee (SMC) and Parents and Teachers Associations (PTA) last week.

Fred Owot the Ag. Kitgum District Education Officer describes the incident as unfortunate noting that stern disciplinary action will be taken against the two teachers who acted in an unethical manner and contrary to the public service standing orders.