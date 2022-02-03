Bridget Lutaaya: Passion For Helping the Needy, Children Motivated her into Miss Jetset 2022 Contest

Helping others is clearly important in the eyes of God; actually the bible says it pleases him and in Proverbs 19:17 he asserts that whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.

To accentuate this, in Hebrews 13:16, God emphasizes that; ‘And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased’

These are some of the reasons why Bridget Lutaaya, 28, a Healthcare Worker is running for Miss Jetset Magazine USA 2022, the only Ugandan contesting in the whole group.

‘’The fact that the contest is for a great cause makes my heart happy knowing that I can share the little I have with those in need. Since I am a big lover of children I was so happy and had to include Sanyu baby’s home based in Uganda as a way to be able to donate to them in case I am voted and win’’, Bridget told our reporter.

Plenty of models start their career in their teens, but Bridget might be one of the youngest ingénue in recent history, she is no doubt beautiful, consistently standing as one of the sexiest models.

Although Bridget is a relative newcomer to the fashion scene, she’s definitely one of the rising stars as an elegant model. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) currently living in Boston Massachusetts USA and has always loved fashion modeling from her childhood.

Born and raised in Entebbe by Andrew and Harriet Lutaaya, Bridget started her education at Kireka SDA primary and later joined Maryland high school Entebbe for High school.

She enrolled at Nkumba University for a Degree in Procurement and logistics management.

Bridget weeks back made it to the Top 10 and she has sailed to make it to the Top 5 as several voters urge their counterparts to vote for her.

‘’Voting is very easy and everybody who has a Facebook account can vote once per day till February 24th. Let’s keep voting to support selfless Lutaaya’s great cause’’,one of her followers said .

Bridget has become the face of the next generation of supermodels. While she did the conventional break into Jetset Magazine contest, her career was swiftly aided by her social media skills and passion to help others.

“I am grateful to all those who have helped me so far. But I haven’t yet reached the pinnacle of my career. I’m still moving ahead’’, she added.

Jetset Magazine is a lavishness publication created only for the most elite and high-status readers, reaching consumers while relaxed and captive via private jet, private residence, vacation home, V.I.P. event, resort, or luxury yacht.

Sanyu babies’ home where Bridget wants to share her blessings is a Christian organization taking care of babies and toddlers aged between 1 day old and 4 years. Many of their children are found abandoned in garbage heaps, pit latrines, diches, and taxi parks or are left by the side of the road.