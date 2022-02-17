FAMILY AFFAIR! Mr. Hyena brings down roof boning tenant, excites whole neighborhood

I boned a loud screaming Kiconco throughout the night and ignited lust for yours truly in Mrs. Tony and mama Nyai- who now want a piece of my stamina filled delicious skewer.

Just like you, other people lust for some people they hear or watch making love as is the case with those two mamas.

For the past three months, what I did with loud screaming Kiconco has been the talk in Kiryatete ghetto in Hoima Money-cipality. However, if not for my distant cousin to tell me, I wouldn’t have known what folks are saying behind my back.

I was driving from Bugambe when I bumped into my Kabanyoro and gave her a lift. As soon as Kabanyoro sat in the car, she thanked me for chewing my tenants prompting me to ask what tenants. “Kiconco for instance,” Kabanyoro yapped.

I denied having knowledge of what she was talking about, but my denial made her laugh seriously. “Hyena………Hyena, I know everything,” she giggled. Before going on to tell me how everyone in Kiryatete knows about it.

On hearing that, I instantly thought Kiconco had gossiped. But just then, Kabanyoro gave the answer. “You made her scream so loud the whole neighborhood heard her screaming your name…..ooooh Hyena….ooooh yeah Hyena,” she said.

But still, I denied knowledge of what she was talking about. “Hmmmmmm….wewuguse! But the truth is, Kiconco confirmed everything that’s being said,” Kabanyoro bubbled.

Before I could say a word, she told me how Kiconco said I have the biggest and longest skewer on earth. “If you didn’t chew her, how did she know you have a mega skewer?” she demanded to know.

I laughed amajemulukuffu then said, “but I don’t!” Stretching two fingers, I said: “my animal is this size.”

In response, she begged me to kuswalako then told me how she knew me from head to toes. She concluded by reminding me of how she would still be a virgin if not for my mega skewer. “I’ve slept with over twenty men, but none has an animal like yours.”

“Okay….let me agree that I have a huge animal as you’re saying, but, me and you don’t mean, I danced Kiconco” I yapped. “Hyena let’s leave that!” Kabanyoro closed the topic.

But she had given me vital information about two women who were lusting for me. “You said, Mrs. Tony and mama Nyai want a piece of me?” I asked to which Kabanyoro replied in affirmative.

“But those women are married,” I clicked because until that day, I never thought mama Nyai, a staunch Christian could confess her lust for another man. Even Mrs. Tony seemed content with her hubby.

“What does being married mean?” she asked but before I could answer that, she told me married women were the leading group of all women committing adultery.

To that, I was, “are you serious?” The answer to which was: “If we randomly go to any lodge now, I beg the majority of women there right now are married women.” She then asked me why lodges are more active during the day than at night.

Changing topics, I decided to hit on my cousin so I asked if she didn’t miss me. “Nga nkumisingako biki!” she shot back. “It’s been a long time since we last danced by ourselves.”

To that she replied reminding me how we had broken up. She begged me to leave her alone because she wouldn’t handle the shame in case family members ever find out. “They can’t find out,” I yapped.

At that point, my animal was even waking up. “Hyena, please leave me alone. We’re cousins…..let’s be that!” Kabanyoro pleaded. Then told me to go bone Kiconco, nurse Aisha or Abooki, the produce dealer.

“Those are not sweet like you,” I clicked, driving Kabanyoro into laughter which ended with “but Hyena do I look like a baby to you? Is there a difference between women’s animals…….we all are the same.”

In response, I told her that despite the fact that all animals look the same, their inner design and sweetness is way different. “You ask other men.”

Thereafter, I told her how each time I see or think of her, my animal shoots up like I’m high on drugs. “Touch it and see.” I grabbed her hand and made her feel my rock hard pleasure muscle. “But you! Who told you to make it hard?” Kabanyoro asked. Her eyes were now dim like she had taken some overdose.

In response, I said, “Each time I see or think of you…..it shoots up.” To which Kabanyoro was, “you have problems! But me and you ended. We agreed and did it our last time. We don’t owe each other anything. Since that night, we’re cousins nothing more.”

On hearing that, I asked if since our last meeting, she had never thought of me or developed feelings for me. “All my feelings for you died the night they nabbed you chewing cousin Amina. I don’t want to end up like her.”

Like seven months back, at a cousin’s intro kasiki, I was nabbed pants down drilling cousin Amina’s oil well. The matter was solved by the family and me plus Amina were given one hundred kiboko on the butts with yours truly receiving the bulk of the canes.

It was less than a week since me and Kabanyoro had – had break up sex that lasted a whole night. We had agreed to never ever talk or think of the incest we had committed for some years.

But now here in my car, I felt the need to download Kabanyoro once again. “There are two styles we didn’t do,” I told Kabanyoro, who quickly asked which styles. “Doggie and flirtation,” I said, driving Kabanyoro into wild laughter.

“Hyena really can you forget doggie? We did over twenty doggies that night alone,” Kabanyoro clicked to which I was “really” and she said, “Yes am sure.” Next she asked which style flirtirion was.

“The one during which I snake on your back and insert the injection’s head piece, use it to scratch the sugar plum. “No…No…no not that one! We broke up….we broke up. I don’t like that one.”

On hearing that, I asked why she didn’t like the technique. “I just don’t like it. And you even did it twice. At night oba during round two and in the morning. It’s the one you ended with,” Kabanyoro bubbled.

Next she tried to change topics by asking why I never get tired of sex. “You’re probably returning from a bonking sphere…..but still you want me too.” To that, I replied telling her, I was returning from selling a piece of land.

“Then give me ko some money and I will eat,” She begged. To which I was, “take there, when you’ve refused to give me ko….I can’t give you even one coin.” But she fought back asking if she wasn’t worthy of my money minus sex.

“If you were in hospital, I would contribute like any other family member. But now that you’re alive and well, I can’t invest in you, who is on her way to be enjoyed by another man,”I said.

To that, she told me how she was heading home not to commit adultery. “At home, do you sleep alone?” I begged to know. But before she could answer, I hatched a plan of spoiling her with gifts.

“But why plead a lot when you’re my woman!” I roared then told her how I was to drive her to a boutique buy her a dress, matching knickers, a pair of shoes, a handbag and a watch then take her to a lodge and watch her try them on.

“Hyena leave me alone. Am not in your things!” cousin yapped. But her pleas fell on deaf ears, I drove straight to a boutique, bought her stuff then drove to the lodge we normally chewed ourselves.

“Don’t waste your money. Am on my periods,” Kabanyoro lied. But I was, “you will lollipop me.”

Only for her to spit and say she can’t do that. “I can’t lollipop that gu-thing which you go inserting in every hole that allows it!”

To cut a long story short, we ended up in our usual room. As she removed her clothes, she was, “If you were not my first cut, I wouldn’t accept.” To which I replied asking if first cuts were very important only for her to ask if I had forgotten my first cut.

“And we ain’t gonna do that style…..am only giving you one missionary,” she scoffed. I agreed well knowing it was an agreement, I wouldn’t honour. We ended up doing everything in the karma sutra plus inventing our own techniques.

However, my thoughts were dominated by Mrs. Tony, Mama Nyai and Kiconco. Let’s meet tomorrow as I will give you the juicy details of me and Kiconco.

Till then, I remain yours truly,Mr.Hyena