Former MP receives Death threats for Chewing Married Woman’s Sumbie

Kampala – Netizens and locals woke to shocking posters of notice cautioning a former legislator off another man’s wife.

Reports reaching this site indicate indicate that former Kawempe North legislator Latif Ssebabagala who lost to Muhammad Ssegirinya is living in fear after unknown man threatened to end his life in two days if he doesn’t heed to the warning.

According to a poster seen by this website reportedly pinned by unknown person seemingly the owner of the wife, says Latif has two days to repent for his sins otherwise it won’t be good for him.

“LATIF SEBAGALA: LEAVE MY WIFE I STAY BEHIND TAIBAH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL AND YOU KNOW BUT EXPECT DEATH. YOU IMPREGNATED SOME ONE’S DAUGHTER IN KIGANDA REGION. YOU HAVE WIVES IN KAWEMPE 1 KAWEMPE, 2 KAZO ANGOLA AND KAWEMPE KU TANO IN THE MARKET. NO NEGOTIATION PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE WE ARE MEETING IN TWO DAYS”- Reads The Warning.

This comes at the backdrop of clarification by police on Monday that it’s not criminal to have sexual relations with a married woman or married man so long as you don’t over do it like for a week.

Police says they always receive cases of people claiming their spouses had been bonked by other men but yet it’s not criminal.

We wait to see if Honourable Latif Sebagala will issue a statement concerning the allegations or he will report to police a case of threats on his life.