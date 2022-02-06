Jinja Indian Community Mark Uttarayan Day, Pledges More Investment in Uganda 

The kite flying festival (Uttarayan) falls on 14th of January every year, marking the arrival of spring and the transition of the sun into the Makara Rashi (the Capricorn zodiac sign).

However, in Jinja, the Indian community celebrated the day on Sunday 6th February due to hindrances in importation of the kites they use for the event.

Also renowned as a festival where people come together in celebration and bury their hatchets, offering each other eats and drinks in a joyous atmosphere, Uttarayan festival has a historical and cultural significance attached to it and is worthy.

Speaking to reporters at Spire road primary school in Jinja City on Sunday, Dhiren Mehta a member of SDM Temple -Jinja and one of the organizers of the event said they decided to hold the event on weekend so that everyone can take part in the celebration.

‘’The celebration for Uttarayan all-over the world is very prominent. It creates an environment which brings out the child in everyone. It marks the day when winter begins to turn into summer, according to the Indian calendar. During the festival, food and drinks are served to the participants as people flying kites make no attempt in hiding their excited smiles as kites of every shape and size can be seen in the air’’, said Mr .Metha.

According to Mr.Metha, at this period the Sun’s run in relation to planet Earth will shift from the southern run to the northern run – from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana.

Piyush Kotecha , another member on the organizing committee said although the day is Known otherwise to witness huge lively crowds across many age groups, the annual ceremonial event at Jinja was scaled down this time in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘’We also urge everyone to rally together with the government agencies about covid- 19 precautions, abiding by the laws and enabling the environment that the government created to contain the pandemic for businesses to revive’’,he noted.

The Indian community commended the government for the conducive, progressive and all inclusive economic atmosphere that exists in the country and pledged for more remarkable contribution towards national economic development and prosperity of Uganda.

The celebrations were also attended by local leaders and members of the community, especially children, to witness the interesting Indian culture.