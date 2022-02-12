Kabale Not to Hold Copa Coca-Cola Interschool Competitions 2022

Kabale district shall not hold COPA COCA-COLA games. This shocking development was reached at during the Headteachers’ association meeting which was held Friday, February 11.

According to Mr Dalton Naturinda, the outgoing association chairman, the reason for not taking part in the Copa coca-cola 2022 games is the desire to contain the spread of COVID-19 among their students and the escalating incidents of indiscipline and violence that had marred the games before the COVID induced lockdown.

Below is the official statement from the association chairman.

” The headteachers” association, in a meeting held today, has resolved that Kabale District shall not participate in all inter-school co-curricular activities for the year 2022 largely over covid-19 prevention concerns against a background of indiscipline associated with sports in the District. Mr Akankwasa, headteacher Rukore has been elected C/M sports, after the expiry of our term of office.”