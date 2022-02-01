Makaaru, the Lion of Bushenyi rests

By Our Reporter

Bushenyi

Mzee Yowasi Makaaru Rwamango, who has been a Presidential advisor on politics has gone to be with the Lord. Makaaru, alsoa former LC5 chairman for then Bushenyi district breathed his last on Monday evening at his home in Mikyerere Cell, Central Division, Sheema Municipality. Sources say that the deceased has been fighting Diabetes for some-time. The late politician is remembered for being one of the pillars of education and cutural Development in Ankole region. He survived Amin dictatorship when he was one of the UPC party strongmen in Bushenyi district. When the NRM government took over in 1986, he joined and became its Chairman in Sheema district. He was a Lay Canon in West Ankole Diocese and an architect of religious independence in Sheema where the quest for a new diocese, Central Ankole Diocese is in offing. He will be remembered as a fixer for many political protagonists in Sheema, greater Bushenyi and the entire Ankole sub-reregion. He also served in different capacities as Chairman for Kitagata Hospital and various institutions in the area. He was a great supporter of Sheema Development through Sheema Development Association that is currently chaired by Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha.

Makaaru, a former footballer encouraged the youth to join leadership and determine their destiny. “As a sports man, he is said to have kicked a ball into the air that never returned because of the referee’s unfairness.That was during a game against archrivals, Igara County,” a source said. Makaaru served in the capacity of the district chairman for 15 years and was well known for fighting corruption. One of his other big achievement was the construction of Bushenyi district council hall called Nyaruju, one of the biggest in the country when he was LC5 chairman for Bushenyi. “He was a big time thinker. Thinker of big things,” said one of his close associates.