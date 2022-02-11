MOOTED! Cultural Leaders to get Shs60m monthly salary

By our reporter

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja has revealed that President Museveni has ordered the cabinet to study a proposal to pay the salary of all cultural leaders to a tune of Shs60M.

The Premier made the revelation during a Thursday February 10th special Sitting held by Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen Teso Paramount Chief Papa Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, in which the premier said the Government is working on a plan to improve the welfare of all cultural leaders across the country.

Nabbanja said that the Government is in the process of making sure that these cultural institutions can have better funding than what they have: “The President has directed that we organize an inter-ministerial committee so that we can bring a budget here that can to help them. He was talking about Shs60M per month. The President wishes these cultural institutions well such that these cultural institutions can do and perform their mandate.”

The Premier’s statement was in response to a motion made by Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo DWR) requesting Government to revamp the defunct Serere Agricultural Research Center as well as construct an official palace for the Emorimori in respect to the contribution he made to Uganda’s agricultural sector as peace building.

Ogwal said that Emorimori wasn’t an ordinary person because he dedicated all his life to ensure that agricultural production and quality of production is improved in this country.

She said: “It is very disheartening that the Serere Agricultural Research Centre is almost vandalized. It is no longer in existence and yet we are grateful that this Papa played a critical role in the establishment and ensuring that agricultural production improves in this country. It is very important that the palace be built not only for Teso but for all the cultural institutions in the country.”

However, Government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa had earlier attempted to halt Ogwal’s motion on ground that it had an implication on the consolidated fund, yet such motions are a reserve for only the Government.

“You know it very well in the constitution that any motion that has a financial implication, must come from Government and such a motion also, even when it is coming from government, Government has a process. It would mean first going to the cabinet for approval so that the Government is able. So procedurally, if it is just urging but if it is a prayer to say consider will be well,” remarked Tayebwa.

The Emorimor 88, passed away on Saturday 6th February at Mulago National referral hospital after being bed ridden for a while. Deputy Speaker Anita Among described the late as a distinguished leader who championed unity in the Teso region and asked lawmakers to emulate the deceased while serving the nation.

The Premier who tabled the motion to pay tribute to the Emorimori said the late used his position to promote moral and cultural values, unity and government programs and urged leaders to emulate him and strive for peace and unity in their communities.

Nabbanja said, “The Emorimor used his position as Teso culture leader to advocate for and promote morals and cultural values, unity and embracing government programs among Iteso community noting that the late played a key role working with the UPDF and Arrow boys to defeat the LRA in Teso sub region”.

Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of Opposition who had earlier held a presser to suspend the sit down strike in protest of human rights violation meted on Ugandans by security agencies, said the protest had to be called off to pay tribute to the Emorimori in celebration of the tolerance he the deceased exhibited since taking charge of leadership in 2000.

“The Emorimori counsel for tolerance will be dearly missed. In these our turbulent times, in the hallmark of oppression, disappearance of citizens because of political disagreements, abductions, intention without trial and torture because we politically disagree. Those who knew him well, he immensely never wanted to associate himself with these kinds of vices.

Vice President, Jessica Alupo urged Mps to continue pursuing the values of the Emorimor as he never divided his people on politics and stayed away from political controversies.