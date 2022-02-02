Sexy Namatovu in Deadly ‘Silent Decision’

Kampala top Actress Namatovu Aisha’s hard work is finally paying off. The sexy and bummy actress is set to launch her film dubbed Silent Decision at Hotel Africa this Friday.

The must-watch film is simply based on gender-based violence. In the movie, she tells a story about how a young girl was forced into marriage by her parents.

After being sold into marriage by her mother at a young age, Rebecca Atugonza is repeatedly assaulted and raped by her husband John Kintu. She runs to court for rescue but her own mother testifies against her and she loses to John in court.

The situation forces her to take a silent decision that shocked everyone.

The launch of the movie has VIP ( Table of five) that only goes for One million shillings, a Couple that goes for one hundred and fifty thousand, then only one hundred thousand for Singles.



Namatovu is a female Ugandan film producer/writer/director & actress. She joined the film industry in late 2018. She wrote and produced her first title ‘MY FINAL WIFE’ in 2019 and it won the Movie of the year award at the 2020 pearl wood Award at the National theatre. She has worked on a number of movies like Girls Empire, marriage at the edge and then SILENT DECISION.

The major characters to look out for are Irene Zawedde, Sheeba Mwangangye, Muhindo Derrick, Margret Beller, Gama Romario, Keisha Ainebyoona

