Shoddy Contractors Warned as 24.3km Road Works Launch in Kabale

Kampala | RedPepper – Kabale District Authorities on Friday launched construction works for the 24.3-kilometre Rwakijuma-Mashure-Mukokye-Nyamirrma-Kahonda trading centre road in Maziba Sub County.

The road is being worked on with funding from the World Bank, through the ministry of Agriculture, animal industry and fisheries, under Agricultural Cluster Development Project –ACDP.

ACDP is a 6-year project, being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries, in 57 districts in Uganda, with funding from the World Bank, with a major aim of raising farm production and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities in specified Agricultural clusters.

The program was rolled out in 2019.

Januario Bagamuhunda the Kabale district engineer construction works, are estimated at Ugx 1.5 billion and are being undertaken by AZUR properties Uganda limited. He said that the works, which are expected to be completed in the next six months, Include doing site preparatory works, setting out and site clearing, earthworks, drainage works, gravelling and completion works and preliminary and general items.

Nelson Nshangabasheija, The Kabale district chairperson warned the contractors against shoddy works. He added that the people of Kahondo parish and Maziba sub-county at large, who are predominantly farmers, have been finding it challenging to transport their farm produce to market centres.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, implored the residents of Maziba Sub County to embrace the project and ensure that they supervise the construction works and report any deviation from the Bills of Quantities.

The Kabale Principal Assistant secretary, James Mugisha, who represented the District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Edmond Ntimba, asked the contractor to offer jobs to residents of the sub-county.

He also warned residents neighbouring the road against frustrating the project saying that there will be no compensation for all people, who will be affected by the construction works.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the commissioning, which took place at Kahondo trading centre, the Kabale district woman Member of

Parliament, Catherine Atwakira Ndamira, who is also the District Roads Committee Chairperson, implored the residents, to take advantage of the road to improve their household incomes.

She said that the construction of the road is meant to facilitate the increase in crop production and also improve access to markets for their agricultural produce.

Francis Kafuko The AZUR properties limited operations director pledged to ensure timely execution of works and quality work and standard works.