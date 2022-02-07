TIME TO MOVE ON! VP Alupo Ex-hubby hooks juicy Kabale Babe

Exclusive information we have landed on indicates how Captain Innocent Tukamushaba is set to live as a happy man again after he allegedly hooked up with a much younger and sexy babe that hails from Kabale district, south western Uganda.

Our snoop in the corridors of security informs us that the army man is these days moving as a happy man. In his free time, he is always seen around with the sexy babe carrying a smile of a happy and satisfied man.

We are yet to land on details about Innocent’s new babe but the few we have reveal that she hails from Kabale and works with the Ministry of Defence.

It should be remembered that Captain Innocent had a bloody marriage with the Vice president of Uganda Jessica Alupo. The two were married for a few years and have two children together. However, as years went by, the couple developed irreconcilable differences and decided to part ways.