Supremacy Fight; Music fans dare Musicians Omega 256,Posha UG for a music Battle

A few days back, Internet has been buzzing like wildfire with news coming from Mbarara city revealing how two big singers, Posha Ug and Omega 256 almost plucked out each other hair over supremacy, Mbarara based Music fans have requested the two musicians for a music battle to sort the matter.

Posha UG

A big section of the fans in the Camp of Posha UG have expressed their battle idea using social media. Some say, it’s time to let music speak. They believe Posha UG at the moment can’t not share the same music table with Omega 256. One can tell that Uganda could be headed for another girl music fight.

On the other hand, Omega 256’s fans also on social media believe their artists are so ready for anything. They seem not scared while expressing themselves on social media.

In the news, it was reported that fast rising Posha UG dared Omega 256 to return to Mbarara city. This came after news leaked that singer Omega 256 decided to quit Mbarara Music industry to come and settle in Kampala as he hustles for survival.

Some music analysts in Mbarara never took Omega 256’s departure lightly. They alleged that the singer had quit the land of milk simply because of too much pressure Posha UG had exerted on the industry. Having joined the industry years back and still struggling for the top spot, Omega 256 decided to try her hustle in Kampala.

Omega 256

Posha UG is the female fast rising star based in Mbarara. She recently released her hit song Amashaza that is trending all over music platforms.