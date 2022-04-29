Uganda’s leading Transformers Producer, Nile Transformers Ltd to Exhibit at the Nairobi Power & Energy 2022 Exhibition

Jinja based Ugandan leading manufacturer of Transformers, Nile Transformers Ltd (NT) will showcase their finest products in the forthcoming 9th edition of Power & Energy Expo Africa -2022 in Kenya.

Nile Transformers will join other exhibitors and key contributors of the power (new and renewable), technical, and engineering industries at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya from 19 – 21 May, 2022 to showcase their already highly ranked transformers and services to the world.

According to Mr. Hardik Pandya, the Chief Executive Officer Nile Transformers Ltd, their company which is competent of Providing on Site Repairing and Overhauling across Africa also has expertise in Oil filtration, bushing replacement/repair, tap changer servicing, hardware repair and painting of transformers which makes it one of leading growing producers on the continent.

‘’At Nile Transformers, We Aim To Design Transformers That Have Superior Reliability, Durability And Efficiency. We strive to provide solutions across Africa, contributing to the development of key industries, especially in the field of renewable energy industries like Solar and Wind’’, said Pandya.

Trade visitors from all over East and Central Africa expected to attend and showcase during the trade fair organised in collaboration with several regional trade bodies in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Mozambique and Congo. Pandya says they are looking at becoming one of the biggest producers for the market in Africa.

Exhibiting at the largest power event in the industry will allow Nile Transformers to showcase their products and services to the industry’s largest gathering of qualified decision-makers.

Located at Industrial Estate Road, Masese- Jinja City , the State-of-the-art Nile transformers manufacturing and repair facility at Jinja Industrial Estate has capability of all distribution and producing power transformers up to 50MVA / 132kV class while their highly qualified team of experts and experienced management can handle Sophisticated equipment for testing.

‘’This is why we are set now to not only supply the continent but the whole globe. Uniquely, we provide annual maintenance contracts which provide significant cost savings to the customer and ensure zero downtime. We also specialize in the repair and servicing of all kinds of transformers of any make or manufacturer, including the capability for on-site repairs and overhauling of transformers which include’’, he added.

The company manufactures a comprehensive suite of power and distribution transformers that are tested for all leakage and all other routine tests, ensuring zero defects.

‘’This is ensured from our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which caters to all services including manufacturing, testing and off-site maintenance. Our core expertise is to design, manufacture, test and maintain distribution and power transformers up to 50MVA / 132 kV class’’, he noted further.

Nile transformers Ltd Manufacture up to 5MVA / 33 kV class distribution transformers and up to 50MVA / 132 kV class.

They offer Power transformers, Custom Built Transformers, Transformer Repairs, Zero Leakage Transformers, and Specialty Testing, Overhauling of Transformers and Annual Contract for Maintenance.