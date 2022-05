EXPOSED! LDC bosses’ Juicy salaries leak

BY MOSES OKETAYOT

Juicy salaries of staff at the Law Development Centre have leaked. According to a list in our possession, some lecturers’ part with Shs 150000 per hour taught while guards and receptionists take home Shs2m a month. LDC director Frank Nigel Othembi is the highest earner followed by HR Lukyamuzi Hamis Ddungu. LDC employs 105 lecturers on a part time basis. Each lecturer is paid Ugx150,000 per hour taught. With the reduction in LDC budget provisions especially for allowances, there are fears LDC will not have enough money to pay the part time lecturers. To meet its objectives, LDC needs 32 lectures daily at Kampala campus alone which administrators say may not be achieved due to budgetary constraints. LDC has since suspended its forthcoming 49th graduation ceremony indefinitely over the expiry of the term of the management committee. Under the LDC Act 1970, the management committee is charged with the administration and management of the LDC and among those duties is to approve the students’ results. The institution was set to hold its 49th graduation ceremony this Friday, May 20. However, according to a communication to parents, guardians and other stakeholders, the forthcoming graduation ceremony has been postponed to a later date that is yet to be announced. The Law Development Centre is the only institution in Uganda that offers the bar course leading to the award of the post-graduate Diploma in Legal Practice. To this, anyone who graduates with a degree in law must enroll for an eight-month training at the LDC if they wish to work as advocates. At the end of the eight months, one is awarded a diploma by the LDC A lawyer cannot practice as an advocate of the High Court in Uganda without the diploma.

NAME TYPE OF CONTRACT GROSS SALARY Mr. Frank Nigel Othembi Contract Staff 21,00,00,00 Lukyamuzi Hamis Ddungu Contract Staff 17,500,000 Mrs. Joy Badebye Contract Staff 15,500,000 Mr. Turyaikyo Everest Contract Staff 15,500,000 Musimire Charity Charlotte Contract Staff 15,500,000 Semugabi Joseph Contract Staff 15,500,000 Samuel Oonyu Ejoku Contract Staff 10,000,000 Mr. P.B Ngabirano Contract Staff 15,500,000 Mrs. A.K Mutabingwa Contract Staff 15,500,000 Vacant Contract Staff 15,500,000 Mr. S.H Wambuga Contract Staff 14,000,000 Mr. N. Bulamu Mayanja Contract Staff 10,000,000 Linda Alinda Ikanza Contract Staff 10,000,000 Mr. Mooli Albert Sibuta Contract Staff 10,000,000 Eyena Andrew Contract Staff 10,000,000 Namuli Lydia Contract Staff 10,000,000 Joel Senabulya Contract Staff 10,000,000 Nyangoma Patricia Contract Staff 10,000,000 Mackay Robert Contract Staff 10,000,000 Nakawungu Proscovia Contract Staff 10,000,000 Mwebembezi Contract Staff 10,000,000 Aber Harriet Contract Staff 7,000,000 Kaija Imelda Mugabi Contract Staff 7,000,000 Nakigozi Mary Contract Staff 7,000,000 Ssozi Leonard Contract Staff 7,000,000 Nalule Rose Kawesa Contract Staff 7,000,000 Nabirye Suzan Contract Staff 7,000,000 Namukasa Miriam Contract Staff 7,000,000 Namutamba Doreen Contract Staff 10,000,000 Logose Betty Contract Staff 7,000,000 Akello Mary Immaculate Contract Staff 5,500,000 Edward Kyewalyanga Contract Staff 5,500,000 Tumushabe Gillian Contract Staff 7,000,000 Kyamazima Grace Contract Staff 5,500,000 Masendi Nancy Contract Staff 5,500,000 Kabahenda Allen Agatha Contract Staff 5,500,000 VACANT Contract Staff 5,500,000 Tibyanyendera Sarah Contract Staff 3,100,000 Kemirembe Phabith Contract Staff 3,100,000 Rukanga Cyrus Contract Staff 3,100,000 Bwire Leonard Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nakirayi Sylvia Contract Staff 3,100,000 Matsiko Dianah Contract Staff 3,100,000 Keuber Walter Contract Staff 5,500,000 Oguzu Philip Contract Staff Apio Josephine Contract Staff 3,100,000 Kyalimpa Agatha Contract Staff 3,100,000 Kihangirwe Rose Contract Staff 3,100,000 Assimwe Annet Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nanzala Harriet Contract Staff 3,100,000 Tumusimire Sylvia Contract Staff 3,100,000 Barungi Justine Contract Staff 3,100,000 Makuyi Gard Contract Staff 3,100,000 Mukasa Leonard Ronald Contract Staff 3,100,000 Twesigye Ronnie Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nabukenya Leticia Contract Staff 3,100,000 Matovu Moses Contract Staff 3,100,000 Bukenya Timothy Contract Staff 3,100,000 Kibeti Michael Contract Staff 3,100,000 Egunyu Felix Contract Staff 3,100,000 Najjingo Nabira Contract Staff 3,100,000 Kavule Grace Contract Staff 2,000,000 Kamugisha Yasin Abbasi Contract Staff 2,000,000 Waiswa Edward Contract Staff 2,000,000 Ogwal Patrick Contract Staff 2,000,000 Baluku K. Asanasio Contract Staff 2,000,000 Ngolobe Sanya Joseph Contract Staff 2,000,000 Abiwekango Kenneday Contract Staff 2,200,000 Aguti Phiona Contract Staff 2,200,000 Wasswa Joseph Kabala Contract Staff 2,200,000 Naluyima Grace Contract Staff 2,200,000 Nansubuga Sharifa Contract Staff 2,200,000 Nakayiza Harriet Contract Staff 2,200,000 Opio Moses Michael Contract Staff 2,200,000 Tumwesige John Contract Staff 2,200,000 Kamagu Emmanuel Mugweri Contract Staff 2,200,000 Walusimbi John Contract Staff 2,200,000 Ozunga Fred Contract Staff 2,200,000 Kafuuma Luzinda George William Contract Staff 2,200,000 Kaganda Robert Contract Staff 5,500,000 VACANT Contract Staff 5,500,000 Kamya Michael Contract Staff 3,100,000 Thopacho Eric Contract Staff 3,142,667 Sanywa Siraji Contract Staff 3,100,000 Batasi Yosia Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nanyonga Josephine Contract Staff 7,000,000 Owingo Walter Contract Staff 2,200,000 Oroma Elizabeth Contract Staff 2,200,000 Namuddu Zipporah Contract Staff 2,200,000 Namuyomba Sylvia Contract Staff 2,200,000 Abalo Fiona Contract Staff 2,200,000 Busingye Anita Contract Staff 3,100,000 Walusimbi Herbert Contract Staff 7,000,000 Omega Victor Contract Staff 2,200,000 Muwanga Contract Staff 5,500,000 Turyasiima Ndagire Anita Contract Staff 5,500,000 Byaruhanga Dixon Atuhura Contract Staff 7,000,000 Lukwanzi Stephanie Contract Staff 7,000,000 Epiano Joseph Teekay Contract Staff 3,100,000 Odieny Martin Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nyadudi Joy Contract Staff 3,100,000 Masereka Allan Contract Staff 3,100,000 Osutho Clare Thelma Contract Staff 2,200,000 Wanyama Edrine Contract Staff 5,500,000 Nankabirwa Juliet Contract Staff 2,200,000 Mukembo Jonah Contract Staff 2,200,000 Ngabirano Geoffrey Contract Staff 2,200,000 Mukiibi Paul Contract Staff 7,000,000 Wandwasi Geoffrey Contract Staff 2,000,000 Onoba Andrew Contract Staff 2,200,000 Byamukama Ben Mugume Contract Staff 2,000,000 Kiribulha B. Luke Contract Staff 2,000,000 Wadria Robert Contract Staff 2,000,000 Nakirya Racheal Contract Staff 3,100,000 Ochora Brenda Faumbe Contract Staff 3,100,000 Mulalira Faisal Contract Staff 15,500,000 Lubowa Racheal Contract Staff 15,500,000 Mpairwe Nicholas Contract Staff 7,000,000 Apio Stella Contract Staff 5,500,000 Babeiha Rwosiire Contract Staff 5,500,000 Akampulira Brian Contract Staff 5,500,000 Pikisa Contract Staff 5,500,000 Namono Contract Staff 5,500,000 Mpayangu Godfrey Contract Staff 3,100,000 Akello Cissy Contract Staff 3,100,000 Ayoma Godfrey Contract Staff 2,200,000 VACANT Contract Staff 3,100,000 Nakato Phiona Contract Staff 3,100,000

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL [email protected]