16,000 MTN Customers to Win Cash Prizes and Cars in Momo Nyabo Waaka Edition

By Moses Oketayot

MTN Uganda launched the fourth edition of the MoMo Nyabo promotion under the theme “Waaka” on 9th May. During the eight-week period of the promotion, the company will be giving away 24 Toyota Succeed cars and mobile money worth Ugx1.6b to 16,000 lucky winners.

Roden-Y-getting-jiggy-with-the-MoMo-Nyabo-Waaka-girls-on-the-day.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth day of the activation drive in Kawempe division on 13th May, Mr. Andrew Atyam; the territory manager Kawempe division said that purpose of the campaign is to give back to their loyal customers for choosing MTN as their number one telecommunication and mobile money services provider in the country.

“We are appreciating the good work that the customers have given to the company over the years,” he added.

For MTN subscriber to qualify for the draws, all they need to do is to deposit Ugx20,000 or more on their mobile money account to stand a chance to win during the promo. The more deposits a customer makes, the higher the chances of winning a car and cash prizes.

The best performing 5,000 agents in all the districts of Uganda during the two months period will also win mobile money and other prizes during the promotion period according to Andrew.

The customers have also been advised to beware of conmen and be alert because all winners are to be contacted through the known number of 0312-120-000.

Roden-Y-getting-hyper-during-his-performance-in-Kyanja

When asked on how the campaign will impact the company-clientele Mr. Atyam had this to say: “This campaign is making us get close to our customers more and more, and we are not only getting close to them but also saying thank you to them for partnering with us, and using our services as MTN.”

The first giveaways start this week on Thursday during the MoMo Nyabo Tv show that will be airing at 8:30pm on Bukedde and NBS TVs respectively.

The activation drive in Kyanja, Kamwokya, Wandegeya, Kasubi, Nankulabye, Old Kampala city suburbs was fun filled as residents of the respective areas were entertained by performing artistes like Roden Y aka Kabako and Karol Kasita. From the looks of things on the day, Kabako was the crowd’s favourite for the energy he brought during his performance, and left most of the local folks cracking a rib and getting jiggy.