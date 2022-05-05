5 Dead, Scores Injured in Kyegegwa Accident

Kyegegwa | Pepper News – Five people have died and eight others were injured in an accident on Thursday morning.

Reports indicate that the accident involved a motor vehicle with the registration number UBK077S, a Toyota Hiace (drone) occurred

The accident happened at 9 am at Kyasitiri along the Kyenjojo-Kyegegwa Highway.

The five deceased persons have been identified as Byamukama Hebert aged 46 years, Katusabe Consolata aged 47 years, and a male juvenile only identified as Agondeze all residents of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, and two unidentified male adults.

The injured are Nabagereka aged 59 years a resident of Hesi Bunyangabo District, Asaba Bibohere aged 44 years a resident of Kyarusozi Kyenjojo District, Katesigwa Noah aged 45years a resident of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Wabaire Sam 32 years a resident of Rweza Makindye Sssbsgabo, Junior Samuel aged 20 years a resident of Mugusu Bunyangabo District, Atuhaire Fatuma aged 32years a resident of Mabira Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Kemigabo Juliet 27 years, a resident of Kicucu Bunyangabo District.

They were all rushed to Mubende referral Hospital for further management, while the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Kyegegwa Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the accident has been attributed to a tyre burst.

This accident occurred barely a month since the horrific bus accident involving Link Bus that claimed 21 people after veering off the the road and overturning multiple times at Sebitoli trading centre in Busoro sub-county in Kabarole district.