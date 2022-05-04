All Set Up For This Year’s Consumer Choice Awards

By Our Reporter

Every year, the Consumer Choice Awards recognize business excellence and customer satisfaction among a variety of service providers across Uganda.

On Friday 19, 2022 the consumer choice awards C.E.O Mr. Salim Bari held a press conference at the Golf Hotel in kololo. The meeting was to announce the 4th edition of the consumer choice awards that have been held consecutively for the past three years. The awards that were established with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence for businesses will take place on August 19, 2022, in Kampala.

The consumer choice awards are the only organization in Uganda to recognize business excellence by conducting statistically a comprehensive and objective accurate independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

It is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the opinion of consumers and buyers across Uganda. This award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers, day in and day out.

Award-winners go through a four-step selection process to identify the top-ranked service providers in each category of business. The selection process involves four phases: Nomination, Campaigning, Voting, and Ethics Review.

Each year, nominations for businesses deemed worthy of the Consumers’ Choice Award originate from consumers. Nominations are accepted by phone calls made directly to the CCA or preferably, through submissions made from this website.

Many businesses actively reach out to the community and ask for their vote. This campaigning effort helps to get the vote out across a broad range of award industries. The CCA promotes the voting process through a robust social media campaign.

The voting process is carefully crafted to be fair and unbiased. CCA asks consumers to consider service, professionalism, value, and appearance of the business environment when casting their vote. The survey site is designed and managed by Dynata.

Before award recipients are announced an ethics review is conducted by a specially appointed panel of professionals. Based on research and thorough investigation, the independent advisory panel makes the final decision on the award status of voted businesses.

How to participate/vote:

Step2: Enter your number.

Step3: Check your phone for a five-digit code to start voting

Mr. Salim Bari further notes that if you don’t see your favorite company on the ballot, you are free to vote for it by typing the name of the business as your selection and email us at [email protected]