LIFESTYLE, POMP, ENJOYMENT! Bakiga Nation Cultural Event Returns June 3

Kampala – The popular Bakiga Nation ‘Rukundo Egumeho’ one of the most attended cultural-social events in Kampala is set to return for the seventh edition come June 3, 2022.

According to organizers, the event will be held at Former Zoe Grounds in Lugogo with doors opening at 11 am in full gear.

The socio-cultural event has for the last seven editions brought together Uganda’s top A-listers and revellers for enjoyment with the Kiga (energetic) vibe capturing and cementing it mark in top events about Kla-city!

Dubbed ‘Back to My Roots‘, the event boss, Owen Bigombe revealed that this edition will take notches higher in engagement and enjoyment and a true celebration of culture.

“We have moved to a bigger and spacious venue, Former Zoe grounds (behind Game Store – Lugogo) which means the security will be tight and convenience – while observing anti-COVID SOPs, will be on point!” said Bigombe.

He also revealed that there will lots of performances from cultural troupes, guest artistes and entertainers doubled with great music to keep the revellers engaged from time to time.

There will be a thrill of a series of activities – games, emigane(storytelling), shaku shaku (riddles & proverbs), networking, e’Kizino(Kakitari dance), okweshongora(music) and cultural socialising and so much more.

The event has attracted key sponsors such as Coca-cola, Stanbic FleiPay, Roketelkom and TINDI – adding a face to the action set to blaze the celebrations.

About the organisation

‘Bakiga’ Nation is a cultural organization geared at celebrating the Kiga culture in a holistic- all-inclusive approach to showcase, appreciate and celebrate the Kiga culture in all its glory.

Through a cultural social festival dubbed Rukundo Egumeho, the Bakiga nation has been able to achieve unity, solidarity, love, and hopefully an inspiration to other cultures in Uganda in embracing the same.

Bigombe further revealed that the organisation has organized other projects citing:

Buhandagazi Primary School Classroom blocks construction project -Rukungiri (2018 to date)

the Seed of Hope women and children initiative in Bunyonyi Island in South Western Uganda provided clothing and seedlings (2016)

Graceville Home of Girls – Home to vulnerable girls; giving shelter to 100 -30 young girl (2016 – 2022)

Led a fundraiser for Baby Keyla for her treatment in India (2017)

Uganda for Bunyonyi Kids campaign to provide the children that cross the lake (Bunyonyi) to school every with about 1,500 lifejackets from various stakeholders in the tourism sector. (2017)

PICTORIAL OF PREVIOUS EDITIONS OF BAKIGA NATION