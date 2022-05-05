Basketball; Abdikani Shines as KIU Titans beat Victoria University

Kampala International University (KIU) star Mohammed Abdikani shot 19 points and 15 rebounds as his side beat Victoria University 62-74 in their Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) clash on Wednesday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

He was named man of the match after putting up a good show on Ladies Night.

KIU Titans are now eighth on the 13-team regular season table with 13 points off 5 wins and 3 losses.

Victoria University on the other side are second last on the table with 11 points off 1 win and 10 losses. They are 3 points above bottom placed Falcons who have played two games less.

Other top performers for KIU Titans were Edgar Munaba with 23 points and 8 rebounds plus Michael Otieno with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.

For Victoria University, Maker Mayen led the way with a losing effort off 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Ronald Ayume managed 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

In the other game played on Wednesday, KCCA Panthers emerged 60-58 winners over UPDF Tomahawks.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League returns this Friday at Lugogo. Action will continue throughout the weekend.