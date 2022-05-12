BAT MD Kirunda Resigns

The Managing Director and executive Board member of British American Tobacco Uganda Limited (BAT Uganda) has resigned from his position.

According to a highly placed source at BAT, we have been informed that Kirunda’s resignation has come after a series of closed door meetings between him and the board.

Out going BAT MD Kirunda Magoola

In a statement dated May 11, 2022 signed off by Elly Karuhanga, the Board Chairperson and Nicholas Ecimu, the Company Secretary, BAT Uganda said Magoola’s extensive leadership and senior-level experience is exceptional.

“The Company remains resilient, enabling continuity of its strategic plan to drive growth and deliver sustained value for its shareholders. Mr. Magoola leaves BAT Uganda in a strong position, well poised to deliver on its ambition to build A Better Tomorrow for its stakeholders,” BAT says

At the same time, Board has announced the appointment of Mathu Kiunjuri as Managing Director and executive Board member

It should be recalled that Magoola was appointed to the Board as Managing Director on 1 August 2020. He has been in office for just two years.

For more tips/ stories, you can share with us on [email protected]