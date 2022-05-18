Breaking news; Nabimanya’s Kyaddala series tops 9th edition of Uganda film Festival Nominations.

Reach A hand boss Humphrefy Nabimanya is over the moon. News coming in reveals that the Kyaddala series produced by Nabimanya has been nominated thrice in the 9th Uganda film festival nominations.

Reach A hand Uganda CEO Humphrey Nabimanya and Executive Producer of Kyaddala series

The new series features several African movie stars and has been a talk of town ever since its launch date. According to the list we have landed on, actor Lwanda Jawar with stage name Oyella acting in the Kyaddala series has been nominated as the best Actor in Tv drama series.

Here he will tussle it out with the likes of veteran actor Philip Luswata, Allan Katongole of Sanyu series and many more.

Actresses Tracy Kababiito and Zion Kante with stage names Amanda and Aliyah have been nominated under the category of best Actresses in TV Drama series.

Kyaddala is a Ugandan series by Reach a Hand Uganda. The first season was produced by Emmanuel Ikubese Films and Reach a Hand Uganda. Set in a present day high school life, Kyaddala a Luganda word for “It’s Real”, focuses on real life social issues that affect young people across Africa and their attempts to overcome those issues. The series features actors and actresses from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria.

Kyaddala was first premiered on 27 September 2019