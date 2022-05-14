Buganda PM Mayiga Hails Tycoon Ham as Exceptional for ‘Working Hard’ To Become a Billionaire before 50

As the bible says in 2 Chronicles 15:7; ‘’But you, take courage! Do not let your hands be weak, for your work shall be rewarded”, indeed, Ugandan young billionaire Hamis Kiggundu, commonly known as Ham is an inspiration to everybody and the latest being Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga.

While appearing on NTV Uganda and Spark TV during a courtesy call this week, Mayiga commended Ham for being persistent and hardworking to become a billionaire at the youthful age.

‘’It is hard to build wealth before 50 years and a few people like Ham Kiggundu and zuckerberg are the exceptions. Being wealthy means that even if you do not work for two months you can still make a passive income to satisfy normal needs or desires ‘’,said Buganda Premier Mayiga.

Ham is a Ugandan businessman, investor, real estate and property developer, philanthropist, author and lawyer.

He is the CEO of the Ham Group of Companies, and the author of Success and Failure Based on Reason and Reality and Reason as the World Masterpiece

According to Forbes, an American business magazine published eight times a year featuring articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics, at just 38, Hamis Kiggundu is one of East Africa’s most respected young entrepreneurs and real estate moguls.

Through his company, Ham Group, he owns a property assortment in the heart of Uganda’s capital, Kampala that includes familiar sight shopping centers, office buildings and hotels.

Additionally, Ham’s Palm Villas, a private gated area that accommodates hundreds of luxury homes in a glamorous location in the city is another milestone to Uganda’s real estate business and an iconic residential area in East Africa.

Last week, Ham unveiled a replica of the White House in Kampala, which will serve as the headquarters for some of the newer businesses he is developing including an agro-processing company and a string of Web and mobile tech startups.

‘’Another Important project at the moment is the reconstruction of the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium. In 2017, the Ugandan government entered into a joint venture with Ham Group to effect major renovations at the stadium, involving an improvement to grounds, increasing seating from 30,000 to 35,000 and constructing retail shops inside the outside walls of the facility. The project, has so far consumed millions of dollars, funded by Kiggundu’s company’’, appreciated another leader of the Kingdom.

Born to Segawa Haruna and Nakayiza Jalia on February 10, 1984, Ham was raised in the small village of Kalungu, which is part of Masaka.

He studied his primary school in Masaka before his family relocated to Uganda’s .He joined Kabojja Secondary School and later Makerere University where he graduated with a bachelor of laws.

In 2005 Ham’s parents gave him some capital to start a business which gave him the opportunity to test the entrepreneurial world.

He started buying garments, furniture, ladies’ bags and other commodities from large importing wholesalers and selling them locally at a profit. As his borders grew, he began to source directly from international markets and became a direct importer himself.

He imported clothes and commodities from China, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Dubai, and distributed them wholesale both in Uganda and in neighboring countries, like Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Congo and Sudan.

‘’Ham accumulated more capital, and upgraded to real estate, mainly buying and selling land and properties at a profit before he incorporated Ham Enterprises (U) Ltd. and progressed to constructing and owning my commercial properties. It is true he followed his father’s footsteps because he is equally a businessman’’, said a source close to Ham.

Ham also owns a commercial property in the UK situated at 375 Moston Ln, Manchester M40 9NB, trading as Ham International UK Ltd. He also owns a logistics company trading as Ham International Express Logistics LLC based in Euless, Texas, with a number of trucks throughout the United States.

He is the proud owner of Hamz Link Ltd, a multimedia platform company based in Edmonton Canada.

In April 2020 Kiggundu donated food relief to Uganda’s COVID-19 task force. He also donated food supplies to over 100 Ugandan journalists through the Uganda Journalists Association, but was also criticized for providing cash handouts to journalists.

As part of social corporate responsibility, Ham donated to the Uganda Government a total of Shs 530 Million to help in the purchase COVID-19 vaccine doses for Ugandans and additionally called upon other able Ugandans and corporate entities to join him in saving lives as a way of giving back to the Ugandan Community including other services to the vulnerable.