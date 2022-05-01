Bugembe refutes wedding Preparations

Pastor Wilson Bugembe has come out to deny that he is in secret preparations to finally wed.

The rumors that have been making rounds online indicate that man of God was soon to be off the shelf after the alleged wedding invitation card of his wedding ceremony surfaced online.

“The family of late Mr. Drake Kirabira of Gulama Village Masaka District invites Joseph Seguya to their’s wedding ceremony of PS. Wilson Bugembe scheduled for Friday, June 03 2022 at Worship House – Nasana at 12 pm and thereafter the reception at Hotel Africana,” the invitation card attributed to Bugembe read in part.

In a recent interview with the media, Bugembe denied organizing any wedding as he continued to distance himself from the alleged ceremony and even found his right rib.

“I am not organizing any wedding and I haven’t sent any wedding invitation cards.I know Ugandans want me to marry but I will take my time and God will send me someone”he stated