Bullets rock Arua town as Indian kills one in nasty accident

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi May 20, 2022

ARUA. Arua City center was turned into a battle field between an angry mob and police when an Indian knocked dead a resident in a nasty accident.

Police shot several gun bullets in the air to disperse the rowdy crowd at the scene of fatal accident where Ratib Ojoandi, 40, a resident of Tanganyika Ward around Arua Airfield area was knocked dead by a motor vehicle with registration number UBG 043H Mark X silver in colour.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region police mouthpiece said the vehicle was driven by one Odedra Omesh Lizabhai, 25, an Indian national and a resident of Arua City Central area.

She said it is alleged that on the fateful day at around 8:00pm, the motor vehicle in question lost control, overturned and knocked the deceased while walking hence killing him on the spot.

“When this information reached police, they rushed to the scene, cordoned it off and took the body of the deceased to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem. The motor vehicle that was involved in the accident was towed to Arua CPS meanwhile another Indian motor vehicle with reg. Number UBJ 234D which was not involved in the accident but parked at the scene was damaged by the rowdy crowd and it was taken to be parked at Arua CPS for safety,” Angucia explained.

“The Indian driver who was involved in the accident and was not injured was arrested and currently detained at Arua CPS. The crowd that gathered at the scene had started becoming rowdy and attempted to cause havoc at the accident scene near Coca-Cola depot. Police dispersed them by firing live bullets in the air, until the situation normalized later in the night,” Angucia stressed.

She, however, said in the morning of Friday, Alice Akello, the Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC) together with the security committee, organized a meeting between the Indian community and the relatives of the deceased who then demanded for money to meet the burial expense which money was given by the Indian community for the relatives to proceed with burial arrangements.

Angucia said the two parties promised to sit for another meeting after burial to further harmonize the matter.

She noted that later on Friday, the body of the deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Rhino Camp sub-county, Madi-okollo district.

“Inquiries continue into the matter under Arua TAR 115/2022; however, preliminary investigations indicate the cause of the accident to be over speeding in a busy town center. We therefore, urge motorists to move carefully at moderate speed in congested town centers or urban areas in order to minimize such deadly accidents,” Angucia advised.