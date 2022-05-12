C-Lab opens in Uganda

C-lab has been officially launched In Uganda .

C-lab, an Ultra-Modern Laboratory facility was officially launched at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

The internationally recognized diagnostic laboratory will be the leading medical laboratory in the region providing quality testing and diagnostics.

C-Labs offers include; Tumour Makers, Hormonal Tests, Vitamins, Cardiac Makers, Real-time-PCR COVID-19, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Hereditary Cancer Panels, Routine Tests, Viral Markers, Sexual Health Screen tests, Pregnancy testing and semen Analysis etc.

In his speech, the International Medical Group CEO, Sukhmeet Sandhu sald

“As the leading provider of private medical services, it is important that IMG Institutions continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of our patients. Our team is passionate and extremely driven about delivering quality and timely services. The laboratory team consist of highly experienced pathologists, medical technologists, medical technicians, lab assistants, microbiologists, and other specialists, all working collaboratively”

Joel Oron), The IHK General Manager further explained that “Our focus is on continuous improvement, quality, innovation and client experience. C-lab has a well-trained team of technicians at our service centres to who are supported by external experts from c-lab Mauritius and other parts of the world”

C-lab Uganda operates in over 18 locations including IHK and all IMC clinics in Uganda using state-of-the art equipment to perform over 4000 tests including tests under molecular pathology, cytogenetics, histopathology, clinical biochemistry, Immuno-chemistry, Microblology, haematology and blood transfusion. Our laboratory with its diagnostic excellence and expanding non-path services, aims at being a one-stop solution for the wellness needs of every customer by continuously improving and introducing lab innovations that satisfy the market needs ABOUT C-LAB C-lab is an internationally recognized diagnostic laboratory based in Mauritius. The laboratory started as part of a small clinic founded in 1953 called Dame’.

It later expanded into 10 collection points around Mauritius. It was rebranded and incorporated in 2018 in Mauritius, and Uganda In 2022.

C-lab prides itself in being ISO accredited (ISO 15189 2012) which is the basis of reliable and accurate testing.