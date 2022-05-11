CECAFA Women’s Championship 2022: Hosts Uganda in Group A with Rwanda, Burundi & Djibouti

The draw for the upcoming CECAFA Women’s Championship has been successfully held on Wednesday to determine the groups.

In a function conducted via zoom, the 8 teams that confirmed participation have been divided into two groups, each containing four.

Uganda-Crested-Cranes-XI-line-up-at-a-previous-tournament.

Hosts Uganda have been placed in group A and will have to compete against Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti.

The Crested Cranes under the stewardship of coach George Lutalo already entered camp in preparation for this tournament.

Both Uganda and Burundi will use the regional Championship as part of their preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The tournament is expected to take place between May 22nd – June 5th 2022 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This is the second time that Uganda is hosting this Championship, the first coming in 2016.

Groups

Group A

Uganda

Rwanda

Burundi

Djibouti

Group B

Tanzania

Ethiopia

Zanzibar

South Sudan