Crested Cranes Coach Lutalo positive ahead of WAFCON

Crested Cranes Head coach George Lutalo is optimistic that preparations lined up for his charges will give the team a very good chance during the group stages of the TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Morocco.

Lutalo made the assessment following last Friday’s draws in Rabat that pitted the Crested Cranes in group A with hosts Morocco, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

‘To be honest it is seemingly a hard group but playable. We shall prepare well but it is important to note that our players have the ability to mount a formidable challenge to make it to the knockout rounds. We are not just going to make numbers but to compete’ Lutalo stated while talking to www.fufa.co.ug

Morocco is set to host this year’s edition following a 4 year break since 2018. The tournament will run from July 2nd to 23rd 2022 as 12 Nations face off in the quest for Continental women football glory.

Uganda is the lowest ranked side in the group with Morocco 8th in Africa, Senegal 11th and Burkina Faso 23rd. The Crested sit in a dismal 31st position on the continent and to this, Lutalo says it is an advantage that his team will capitalize on this status to cause upsets.

‘Looking at the rankings, people would think we are going to be a push over which I promise won’t be the case. It will take the pressure off the players which gives us room to play our game,’ Lutalo told FUFA website.

“It is the first time for this group of players to play at this level. I am tuning the team to show the highest levels of desire and competence. We will work our socks off because we have waited for this opportunity for a long time. Now that it is here, we have to make it count. It is a massive opportunity for players and the Nation. We will be showcasing the level of Women football in Uganda,” added Lutalo, a CAF A Licensed coach.

Coach-George-Lutalo

The Crested Cranes will play Senegal in their opening group fixture on 3rd July before taking on Morocco in the second game two days later.

The final group game will be against Burkina Faso on 8th July.

According to Lutalo each match in the group stages will be treated like a final.

“The girls must go for the kill to make their case on the continent,” said a relaxed Lutalo.

Lutalo is set to release the initial squad of players who will report to camp on May 7th as the team embarks on preparations for the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup 2022 that will be used as part of the preparations for the Total Energies Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Squad will be released at a press conference to be held at FUFA House on Wednesday, 4th May.

By Thomas Odongo