‘Deep connection’ draws Fille back to Kats

As you read this, singer Fille Mutoni AND MC Kats are on the verge of getting back together after 3 years living apart. According to reports coming in, the two are always seen together in Ntinda Kigoowa going about their business.

On Thursday this week, MC Kats, while at a city function revealed that he is singer Fille’s number one fan and he will always be by her side, no matter what.

“Even if everyone leaves, I will stay and I will watch you perform. I am your greatest fan and I always tell you that,” MC Kats says

Fille recently revealed that she will always have a special deep connection with MC Kats. For this fact, Fille admitted she will forvever be attached to Kats.

More so, the couple were blessed with a daughter Abby Kisakye and draws back together all the time.