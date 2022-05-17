EXCLUSIVE; DFCU Bank’s MD Katamba Quits

May 17, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

The Managing Director of dfcu Bank Mathias Katamba’s two-year term (2020 and 2021) as  Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) chairperson  has elapsed.He has since then handed over office and replaced by Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Uganda Sarah Arapta.

Out-going Chairperson UGanda Bankers’ Association Mathias Katamba

On May 13th 2022, Members of the Uganda Bankers’ Association  held their Annual General Meeting and elected Arapta for the big office.

It should be recalled that Arapta has been Katamba’s deputy with Varghese Thambi, the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Trust Bank as the treasurer and  Sam Ntulume the Executive Director, of I&M Bank Uganda as the Auditor.

New Chairperson UBA Sarah Arapta

Under the new leadership of Arapta, the CEO, of Post Bank Uganda Julius Kakeeto will deputise her, Shem Kakembo, the CEO, of EFC Uganda, is the Treasurer. Raj Kumar Meena, CEO, of Bank of Baroda is the Auditor while Mr Olalekan Sanusi, CEO, of Guaranty Trust Bank and James Onyutta, CEO, of FINCA (U) Ltd, are Committee Members.

Established in 1981, UBA is currently made up of 26 commercial banks, 2 development Banks and 8 Tier 2 & Tier 3 Financial Institutions.

