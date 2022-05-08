Farming Challenges solved as Young Ugandan Innovators come up with Agrishare App

Young Ugandan Innovators have developed the Agrishare App that will sort out most of the challenges Ugandan farmers have been going through.

The new phone application will among others help farmers access farm technologies and equipment for hiring and use on their farms so as to increase productivity by linking them to service providers.

Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said such innovations will help farmers make use of new technologies for better yields. He said this while launching the App at Pearl of Africa Hotel.

“The App will help farmers add value to the kind of work that they do. We are doing everything possible to get the country connected and with the internet, such innovations will come in handy for use by farmers,” Baryomunsi said,

He noted that government will try to see how the new innovation can be applicable to the Parish Development Model, the new program by the government to help fight poverty.

According to Paul Zaake, the managing director of AgriShare, the application will be accessed by people from wherever they will be.