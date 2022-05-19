FDC in Action to Revive West Nile Support

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

ARUA: The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) officials from the headquarters in Najjanankumbi have pitched camp in West Nile, meeting grassroot leaders with the aim of reviving the party support in the region.

The officials led by the party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat started the campaign to revive the party glory in Moyo on Tuesday where they met FDC leaders in the districts of Moyo, Obongi and Adjumani. The team later on Wednesday met the grassroot leaders in the districts of Koboko and Maracha in Koboko district.

On Thursday, the team camped in Arua City to discuss the party affairs with the party local leaders in the districts of Arua, Madi Okollo, Terego and Arua City. The officials are expected to wind-up their meetings in the region in Nebbi on Friday where they will meet the party leaders in the districts of Nebbi, Pakwach and Zombo.

Speaking during the Arua meeting on Thursday, Amuriat assured the members that they have come to reclaim the West Nile region that used to be FDC and bring it back to the party.

“All the meetings we have held, bringing them closure to you is for the purpose of bringing back the West Nile region to FDC, and therefore, we hope that out of these meetings we will improve on our position as a party in the region,” Amuriat said.

“We have also come to reclaim our people who went astray, they may have joined other political parties, they might have been weakened in the struggle, we want all those people back to front so that the energy of the FDC may increase,” Amuriat added.

According to Amuriat, through these meetings, they are equally mobilizing the people of West Nile to open their eyes in light of the very tough economic situation in the country today.

“We are not just going to sit down as FDC and allow Mr. Museveni to mess up this country. We will have to rise up against the bad rule of Museveni and get rid of him before the next election,” Amuriat emphasized.

In his remarks, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the FDC National Secretary for Mobilization and Organization of the party said they intend to get performance report of the last general election from the party local leadership, report about the party structures and assets, and the way forward in terms of action plan.

“You need to tell us your strength, tell us the opportunities and the threats (SOT) in your areas. In this SOT analysis, we want to analyze FDC in your area so that we can find the way forward for our party to shine. You also need to give us your work plan, if you said the way forward is this then work plan means activity against time, maybe even with the budget; that we want to do this by this time at this cost,” Fungaroo explained to the party grassroot leaders.

He encouraged the party members to develop the culture of mobilizing funds for the construction of party offices at district level as opposed to entirely relying on funds from the party headquarters.

However, Hakim Moli, the greater Arua district FDC Electoral Commission Chairperson who doubles as the FDC party Commissioner Electoral Affairs said they are still in charge of the West Nile region as FDC.

“Come 2026, we shall rejuvenate the glory of FDC in the West Nile region,” Moli promised.