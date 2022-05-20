Fenon Records Unveils A Music Star Vamos 256

By Our Reporter

Thursday evening the party mood at Cielo Lounge one of the coolest bars in Kampala located at level 5 Kisementi was off the chain. The evening was meant to host Vamos 256, a new artist on the scene as he premiered his new song Konkona.

The song was produced by the legend Steve Jean at Fenon records and is the singer’s first ever song since he signed to the record label a few weeks ago. The vibes in the Club went up when the hosts of the night King Matts from X-FM and MC Wright got hold of the microphone to kick start the night.

Before Vamos came on stage, the video played about three times as revelers danced and rhymed around to the words. Vamos 256 later came on stage and performed the song twice as some of the revelers joined him on the platform to dance as he performed Konkona.

The evening later went on with different people catching up and heading into photo moments as others decided to depart at leisure.

It is confirmed that Vamos will be signed under Fenon records but will be managed by Night Sky Talent Management.