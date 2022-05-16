FIFA officials in Uganda ahead of Women Club Licensing Workshop

Two officials from FIFA are in the country to oversee the FIFA Women Club Licensing workshop slated for Thursday, 19th May 2022 at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Andres Portabella, the FIFA Club Licensing Consultant and Bruno Van Hellemont, the FIFA Professionalisation Manager (Women Football Division) arrived in Uganda on Sunday.

The two were welcomed to FUFA Complex by FUFA 3rd Vice President, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson alongside FUFA Deputy CEO-Football, Decolas Kiiza, FUFA Executive Committee Member Rogers Mugisha and FUFA Club Licensing Manager, Ivan Kintu Bayige.

FUFA Professional Leagues Manager, Shawn Mubiru and FUFA Competitions Director, Aisha Nalule were also present.

The project is about Women Club Licencing in Uganda and it is built on the following specific goals;

1. Advance the professionalisation of the women’s game.

2. Accelerate the development of the game at all levels.

3. Build on the existing Senior league.

4. Help the Member Association achieve its strategic plans to be specific the FUFA Women Football Strategy.