Fireboy fires up Kampala

May 2, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Nigerian superstar Fireboy DML brought down Lugogo Cricket Oval with a memorable show.

Guests started making their way into the venue at about 4:00 pm in groups and pairs, booking spots to witness the performances of the day.

The stage was well lit and set up.DJ music mixes kept the revelers dancing as many spent their money.

Performances from Sheebah lit up the stage before Fireboy appeared on stage.

He started off with crowd favorites like Vibration, Champion, Energy, Jealous, and High On Life, among others, before singing his monster hit, Peru, a song he remixed in collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran.

 

