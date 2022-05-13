Gen. Muhoozi settles Sheeba’s Minor rape rumors- Its just fake news

The media has been awash with news that musician Sheebah Kalungi had been sexually harassed by a government official. However she never went into details to reveal the lethal government official

The news sent shivers in the camp of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Seasoned journalist and prominent member of Lt Gen Muhoozi Birthday parties’ Committee Andrew Mwenda has been accused of committing the crime. However, the flamboyant General has now come out to settle the issue. Using his twitter handle, Muhoozi said its just fake news.

“I have read all your comments about Sheebah. I have seriously interrogated my brother Andrew Mwenda and he says he has never met the lady. So, this is definitely another fake story!!” Muhoozi tweeted.

Mwenda, has come out to accuse Sheebah of making a public stunt says and he has since contacted the singer. His efforts to reach Sheebah are still futile. Mwenda says that he is in touch with the CID to open a case for the singer to reveal the suspect.

It should be recalled that the singer did not mention names, but social media armies poured in from different battalions insinuated that seasoned journalist and prominent member of Lt Gen Muhoozi Birthday parties’ Committee Andrew Mwenda could have been the subject in question.