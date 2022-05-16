Give up on sugarcane growing-Nabbanja tells Basoga

Robinah Nabbanja the Prime Minister of Republic of Uganda has advised people from Busoga region to accept and start growing other foods that grow fast other than Sugarcane that takes ages as poverty keeps biting them.

Nabbanja made the revelations over the weekend as she was on tour in Busoga in the district of Bugweri

“People are crying of poverty in Busoga region just because they have failed to listen to advice from leaders to leave this issue of cane growing.” She told Basoga.

Her reasoning is that other foods like fruits can grow fast and bring in some income to families.

She reminded the people of Busoga that the high increasing prices have affected the price of products made out of Sugar.

“The family can utilise a big chunk of land to grow crops like maize or beans for purposes of home consumption or commercial solve other domestic needs.” She added.

This fact is making the Busoga region more affected since they mainly depend on sugarcane growing.