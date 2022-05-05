HARD TIMES AHEAD; Beer prices increased as UBL announces new rates

May 5, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Beer lovers, please tighten the belt. This is not good news for you. Uganda Breweries Limited(UBL) has issued a notice indicating a change in the prices of their products.

 We have landed on a notice from the top management that indicates an increase of the UBL prices on the market. Part of the Notice from Ben Mbuvi , the UBL Sales Director, reads that starting yesterday, May, 4, there has been an adjustment in prices for beers and other alcoholic drinks that they produce. Due to the increasing cost of production as well as raw materials, we have been forced to adjust prices of the following SKUs(stock keeping units) with effect from today  May , 4,2022.

 

The company however noted that the retail prices for Pilsner, Senator, Ngule and Smirnoff Ice have not changed

The notice indicates that a crate of Bell Lager is now shs80,000 while a single bottle now goes for shs3200.

A bottle of a 300 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout bottle now costs  shs3400  while a crate goes for shs85000.

A bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout smooth goes for shs3000 and a crate is now shs75000.

A bottle of Tusker is at shs3200 and shs80,000 a crate. Tusker Lite bottles are now at shs3400 and shs85000 for a crate.

Tusker Malt bottle now at shs3400 and shs85000 for a crate.

Other UBL brands including Canned beers, V&A, Bond 7, Uganda Waragi, Gilbeys, Smirnoff, Richot brandy, Baileys, Captain Morgan’s, Johnnie Walker Gold and Gordon dry Gin have been affected too.

