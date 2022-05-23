Haruri stands out as KCCA Leopards beat Magic Stormers in Basketball League

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Sunday Results

KCCA Leopards 79-47 Magic Stormers

Our Savior 62-60 Ndejje Angels

Catherine Haruri put up a good show as KCCA Leopards beat Magic Stormers 79-47 in their Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) encounter on Sunday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

Haruri was named Tusker Lite player of the game after shooting 22 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The other top performer for KCCA was Martha Soigi with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Judith Ayo Nansobya had 8 points and 1 assist.

In a losing effort, Diana Letaru shot 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists.

KCCA Leopards cap the first round of the season with 7 wins and two losses (16 points) and are third on the 10-team table.

Magic Stormers on the other hand finish the first round of the regular season with 14 points (5 wins and 4 losses) and are fifth on the table.

Four teams in the women’s division still have matches at hand to wind down the first phase of the regular season.

In the men’s division, Our Saviour increased their survival chances with a slim 62-60 win over Ndejje Angels in the final game of the evening.

Our Savior registered their fifth win of the season after 11 games and are 10th on the 13-team table whilst the former are 11th on the table after 11 games as well with just three wins.

The first round of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League is set to wind down soon with some teams having finished their games already, few sides like City Oilers still have matches at hand.