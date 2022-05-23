How it went down at the ‘Kyadala Season 2’ grand finale party

Reach A Hand Uganda over the weekend saw the end of Kyadala season 2 movie trailer that has been airing on NBS TV and other online channels.

On the same day, they announced the start of Kyadala season 3. To have Kyadala movie lovers get to know each other and celebrate the end, they were treated to get together party dubbed Kyadala grand finale that took place at Next Media park.

Fans, actresses and actors of the much loved movie were treated a meet and greet evening party that went through the night with performances from different musicians. With free food and drinks on the house, revellers danced it the whole evening.

It got more interesting when celebrated MC Kats stepped on stage and everyone went wild. With great music in the background, Kats made everyone dance. It was a night never to be forgotten.

Actress Anita Fabiola, Laura Kaunde , Actors Mathew Nabwiso and many more graced the party.

While delivering his speech, the Executive producer of Kyadala and Reach A Hand Uganda CEO Humphrey Nabimanya announced the start of Season 3 trailer.

“Our sincere gratitude goes out to all the cast, crew, partners and everyone that has had a hand in our success.

You took Kyaddala from just an idea to the big reality it now is. I officially announce the start of Kyadala season 3. Watch the space”- Nabimanya said

Nabimanya also noted that Season 2 has been bigger and deeper as it featured a production cast of talented Ugandans. He further noted that it has not been the smoothest of rides to put out an exciting body of work that has been widely watched by the evergrowing fanbase.

‘Kyadala’ Season 2, basing on the trailer, was a story that clearly brings out the life challenges people go through, especially the youth.

It explains the student – lecturer secret sex relationships (Marks for Sex), young girls in prostitution, HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancies, and many social problems the youths face.

Some of the main characters to look out for include Lucy Bunyenyezi, Allan Toniks, Anita Fabiola, Fauzia Nakiboneka, Boss, and Abaja from Kenya