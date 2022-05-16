I don’t mix bussiness with pleasure-Music producer D’Mario Legend on his journey to the top

As of today, Uganda, is now ranked number three in Africa as far as music and entertainment is concerned. With no doubt, Ugandan musicians are so talented. But there are a section of the unsung heroes that make Ugandan music go this far. The producers. These guys do the biggest Job.

Today we bring to you one of the top Music producers in Uganda. D’Mario Legend. This boy is good. In the space of a few years, he has produced songs like Gimpe by Lydia Jazmine, Jealousy for Sheeba Karungi, Muyayu for Mudra,Ainama by Nina Roz, Yaka I co-produced with Artin and Andre.

We talked to him and shared his success story

Where did the love for producing come from?

This draws from way back even when I was in primary school. I learnt production when I was young. I always created time for the studio. On Holidays I would go to Studio and do some practice.

How long have you been in industry?

Professionally I have been in the industry for 5 years now. I started well in 2017. I was with Dr. Fizzy at Harvey Records. He trained me how to produce good music. In 2018, I worked with Maro at Volume up as a producer. Later I started my own studio legend production.

Is music production your full time job?

Yes. This is my full time job. Music is what I love.

So far what has been your major project you have worked on and been successful.

Oh. Okay I have got a couple of projects I consider to be successful. I have produced Gimpe by Lydia Jazmine, Jealousy for Sheeba Karungi, Muyayu for Mudra,Ainama by Nina Roz, Yaka I co-produced with Artin and Andre. I have many songs I really produced

You have worked with many singers, who is the best you have worked with?

I have worked with many artists but my best is Mudra. He is so hard working and a real friend and we have been together since way back.

Tell us the art of music production

It is simply wanting to know more.Doing a vibe expressing the feelings in one’s way. That is the art of music.

How are you handling the competition in the industry?

I am only handling the competition by doing my best. Creating new sounds and trying out many things. I am totally different. The reason I cant compete with anyone.

It is largely believed by producers and girls you are inseparable, how many girlfriends do you have?

Hahahah. This is a good question. But all I can say is that I deal with girls professionally. I have never mixed business with pleasure. I have no girlfriend but I am professional.

How do you handle Kla girls that throw themselves on you?

Well, Kampala girls are tricky. I give them a good vibe. I don’t give them personal time. I give it to the studio.

You can check me out on all my social media pages.