ICC Challenge League B Tournament launched in Kampala

By Thomas Odongo

The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament (second round) has been launched on Wednesday at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala. The exercise was done by Uganda Cricket Association officials, Minister of State for Sports, Hamson Obua, representatives from National Council of Sports and sponsor representatives.

The tournament will run from June 14th-28th in Kampala at the Lugogo and Kyambogo Cricket Oval.

ICC Challenge League B is a qualification pathway for associates to the 2023 50 over World Cup. The Challenge League B is played over three rounds with the top side after the three rounds moving on to the next round of qualifiers. There are six nations in Group B including Uganda, Hong Kong, Jersey, Bermuda, Italy and Kenya.

Uganda Cricket Chairman Michael Nuwagaba says that they’re ready to host and play the visiting nations.

“We’re ready to go… competitively, we emerged unbeaten in the first round and I believe the team can still do it,” Nuwagaba said adding that they’re reaching out to respective authorities to ensure the safety of the traveling sides including the hosts and fans.

Minister Obua urged the host side to replicate their invicible display in the first round of the tournament adding that government will come through to ensure the event is a success.

“As government we shall do what’s necessary to ensure the tournament is successful…we also thank the sponsors, we don’t take your support for granted,” Obua said adding that victory at home will be a good thing for sport as a whole when it comes to national budget allocation.

National Council of Sports assured organizers of the availability of the Lugogo ground, though the Kyambogo venue needs some work especially when it comes to seats for the fans.

Local Organizing Committee Chairman Paul Kaheru revealed that the event will be fun packed to keep the fans entertained through the tournament.

“There is an entertainment plan in place and we hope that will attract more fans, including those those that haven’t been following the sport,” Kaheru said adding that the recent Rugby Africa Men’s Rugby 7s held at Kyadondo has inspired them to spice up the showpiece.

The 1st round of the Challenge League B was hosted by Oman in 2019. Uganda came out victors after winning five out five and now sit three points ahead of Hong Kong at the top of the table.

The second round of the tournament will be hosted by Uganda from June 14th-28th while the he final round will be hosted by Jersey from July 28th-August 10th.

The second round was supposed to be hosted by Uganda early this year but was postponed due to the Omicron outbreak. ICC however, kept faith in Uganda and the nation will now host the round in its Capital City, Kampala.

ICC has allowed fans to come to the grounds, therefore fans will be allowed to the various grounds to cheer their team of choice.

The tournament partners are; Plascon, Roke Telkom, Uganda Tourism Board and Speke Resort.

The Local Organising Committee for the event will be led by UCA board member Paul Kaheeru. The other members on the committee include Rita Tinka (Hospitality), Arthur Nuwagaba (Accomodation), Benjamin Musoke (Human Resource), Julius Makubuya (Grounds), Denis Buwembo (Medical), Rokani Sylvester (Security), Joshua Mwanja (Transport), Kenneth Mulondo (Accreditation), Richard Okia (Liaison), Denis Musali (Publicity and Media) and Martin Ondeko (Tournament Host).