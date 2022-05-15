Improve Internet Connectivity in Uganda- Ex EC boss Badru Kiggundu appeals to Gov’t

Former EC Boss Eng Badru Kiggundu has called on the gov’t to improve internet connectivity in Uganda. He made the remarks during the second graduation ceremony of the Islamic Call University College.

He also revealed that internet connection has been a big challenge across the nation for a long time.

Kiggundu furthermore called for support to develop the computer laboratories to enhance e-learning programmes in the country.

He thanked the University administration for the efforts they have put in to ensure that their students study despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The university, with over 800 students, has survived the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Kiggundu is the he chairperson of the board of Islamic Call University College