Jas Mangat leads leg one of Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally

Uganda’s Jas Mangat is leading the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally after the first leg of the competition that was characterized by inclement conditions on Saturday.

Co-driven by Joseph Kamya in a Mit EvoX, Jas Mangat posted a leading time of 51:22.96, just about 29 seconds ahead of second-placed Ponsiano Lwakataka.

Mangat who reflected on a tough opener is upbeat ahead of Sunday’s final leg. He led in the opening stage (Kivuvu 1) and held onto his lead.

“We lost a lot of time on the second stage, probably a minute or half of it…we couldn’t judge the roads because they were wet, it was tough out there but we had to adapt to conditions. Our goal on Sunday is to take the competition stage by stage,” Mangat said.

Duncan Mubiru Kikankane is third-placed with a time of 52:40.35 whilst the other Ugandan above the foreign cast is fourth-placed Mike Mukula with 54: 17.52.

After a heavy downpour derailed proceedings, Shekar Mehta stage which was set to be the first turf was canceled due to bad conditions. Kivuvu 1, Kasaku Chai, and Nakiwunga 1 were playable and were used while the final stage Kivuvu 2 wasn’t used due to limited time.

If conditions allow, Sunday’s finale will have four stages, that is; Shekar Mehta 2, Kivuvu 3, Nakiwunga 2, and Kivuvu 4, with an overall total rally distance of 426.50km.

This year’s rally is based in Mukono and Lugazi; which are in the central region of Uganda.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally will count towards the FIA African Rally Championship and also the National Rally Championship.