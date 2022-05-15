Azam Finance Boss Found Dead

May 15, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

The Finance Boss for Azam group of company, Pich Reddy has been found dead at his apartment in Old Kampala.. We can conclusively report. We are yet to land on details about his death.
Reddy has been working and living in Uganda for over 6 years. Also, he was reportedly staying alone with no known family
Azam, a Tanzanian company based in Uganda,are makers of Azam wheat among other products.
We shall keep you updated.
