Kabuura Quits NTV, Spotted at NBS TV offices

Journalist Andrew Kabuura has left NTV Uganda after hosting the “NTV Pressbox” sports for a couple of years.

According to a statement released by the show’s Twitter page, the show will not go on and this ends its four year reign at the station.

Just a day later, the seasoned sports journalist was seen at the Next Media premises with the likes of Samson Kasumba.

Romors started spreading revealing how Kabuura had been recruited by Next Media to host a similar sports show on NBS Television.

As if to confirm the reports, Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa left a cryptic tweet on Tuesday evening by adding an exclamation mark to a photo of Kabuura at the NBS TV premises.